SGA selects candidate for Hoopcoming King

This scene is from last year’s Hoopcoming competition where nominees competed in a contest during halftime. This year, Douglas Dick, a junior risk management insurance major from Panama City, Florida, will represent SGA, along with others, as Hoopcoming King on Monday, Feb. 20.

Asem Abdelfattah

Staff Writer

The Student Government Association and Freshman Forum are kicking off the semester with Hoopcoming, an event that promotes community service, fundraising and representing Troy men.

“Hoopcoming is an event where organizations compete by raising money for local philanthropies,” said Kaitlin Beyler, a sophomore biomedical science major from Alabaster and FF director. “The organization with the most money wins all the money raised towards its philanthropy.”

Organizations also nominate Hoopcoming King candidates to represent their organizations and the school.

Douglas Dick, a junior risk management insurance major from Panama City, Florida, was nominated by the SGA for Hoopcoming King.

“It is a great honor to be nominated by my friends and colleagues for Hoopcoming King,” Dick said. “I would love to represent Troy University in that way.”

Hoopcoming will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16, and Monday, Feb. 20, in conjunction with the women’s and men’s basketball games.

Beyler also discussed FF’s upcoming Martin Luther King ceremony, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. in Sorrell Chapel.

The evening will feature as keynote speaker Ron Dickerson Sr., the first African-American Football Bowl Subdivision coach, as well as spoken-word performances by Troy students.

Vacancy elections will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and applications can be submitted via Trojan Connection. The application fee can be paid at the SGA office, located in Trojan Center Room 215.