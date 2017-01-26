Festival to showcase Chinese New Year

(PHOTO/ Hannah Crews)

In this scene from last year’s festival, Yu Xia, a senior graphic design major from Chengdu, China, and Chen Shang, a senior biology major from China, perform a traditional Chinese dance. This year’s Chinese New Year celebration will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the Trojan Center Ballrooms.

Asem Abdelfattah

Staff Writer

The Chinese New Year Festival is one of the many upcoming opportunities for Troy University students to experience other cultures.

Zhoulingzhi “Vincent” Wang, a master of business administration student and president of the Chinese Student and Scholars Association from Jiujiang, China, discussed the importance of the Chinese New Year Festival to the Chinese culture and community.

“The festival has been celebrated in

China for over 4,000 years,” Wang said. “It is a celebration of a new spring season, which is important for agriculture.

“Traditionally, celebrations could go on for a month.”

This is the seventh year the CSSA will host the festival in Troy. Wang anticipates that this year’s festival will be as enjoyable as previous years.

“There will be several traditional stations, music, a comic play and more,” Wang said. “We even have Chinese alumni from around the world sending videos wishing everyone a happy new year.”

Wang said authentic Chinese food will also be served.

Jonathan Garret, a freshman communication major and a Mandarin minor from Eclectic, said that he is excited to be at the festival and is glad that it was possible to have this festival here in Troy.

“I’m excited to be at the festival,” Garret said. “It’s nice to see that the Chinese community can celebrate such an important holiday for their culture even when they’re in America.”

Wang said that he is proud and happy to be able to share his culture with the Trojan community.

“We are all happy and proud at the CSSA to be able to share an important part of our culture with students, faculty and staff of Troy,” Wang said. “Being here, we feel nostalgic all the time, but it is times like this where we feel like we’re home.

“We are thankful for the love and support we see from the Trojan community, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the Chinese New Year with them.”

The festival will be Friday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the TC Ballrooms. Tickets can be bought at the International Program Office located in the basement of Hawkins Hall, in the Trojan Center food court during lunch and at the doors, which open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for nonstudents.