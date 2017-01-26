Leadership seminar approaches

(GRAPHIC/ Kathleen Egbert)

SGA vacancy elections were held on Wednesday, Jan.25, to fill any spots still available. The winners are shown in the graphic.

Troy University’s Leadership Conference Celebrating African-American History Month will be hosted Friday, Feb. 3, in Sartain Hall and Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Trojan Center.

This year’s theme is “Overcoming the Crisis in Education: Reconnecting, Relevance and Results,” according to Troy’s website.

Registration is $15 for students and $30 for adults if completed by Friday, Jan. 27. A late fee will be added to registrations submitted after this date.

To register online, visit troy.edu/leadershipconference, which will close on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 p.m. Registration will be accepted in the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership in Trojan Center Room 215 on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On-site registration will also be permitted on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Sartain Hall.

According to Sadaris Williams, assistant director of student involvement and leadership, the athletics department is seeking students’ help and input into naming the student section of the Trojan Arena.

A survey question was asked at the end of the online vacancy election link which was emailed to students on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Students could submit suggestions by typing in any ideas they had.

Suggestions will be accepted through Sunday, Jan. 29, via social media with the hashtag nametroyss, and the winner will receive a $100 Barnes and Noble gift card.

The new student section announcement will be made on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the men’s basketball game against South Alabama.

Student Government Association vacancy elections were held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to fill any remaining seats in the Senate.

Justin Johnson, a senior from Troy, was elected as the College of Business representative.

Jahaan Bharucha, a freshman sports management major from Pune, India was chosen to represent Pace Hall.

The Fraternity Row representative will be Joseph Boosie Nixon, a sophomore math education major from Phenix City.

Anna Kirchharr, a sophomore English major from Uriah, was selected for the New Residence Hall seat.

The At-Large positions include Crystal Smith, a junior biomedical sciences major from Robertsdale; Kelsey Carnley, a junior exercise science major from Kinston; and Haley Turner, a sophomore exercise science major from Pell City.