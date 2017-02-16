Elections are coming: Meet your 2017-2018 SGA presidential candidates

(GRAPHIC/ Kathleen Egbert)

Matt Firpo

Opinion Editor

SGA executive elections will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by logging into your Troy email.

Ashli Morris, a junior political science major from Athens, is running on the platform of unity, inclusion and being intentional.

“I want to unite the campus and bring a sense of community like never before,” she said. “Especially with our international students, I want to make sure they feel like part of our Trojan family.”

Morris also wants to bring American students closer together.

“Sometimes we get really caught up in our majors and specific organizations, and that sometimes makes us really polarized from other students on campus,” she said. “I want to foster ideas and events that break people out of that.”

If elected, Morris wants to enhance athletic events.

“Student athletes work really hard to represent us as well as balance academics and athletics,” she said. “I want to make sure we’re doing all that we can to support them.”

Andrew Dearing, a junior criminal justice major from Montgomery, is running on the platform of making a visible difference for students at Troy.

“I’m a real guy,” he said. “I’m not a campaigner or a politician.”

“I’m a real student who wants to make real progress.”

If elected, Dearing wants the SGA to focus on realistic and practical projects. For example, he said, students want a parking deck on campus, but that’s simply not possible for the university.

“I want students to know that their ideas are possible, and they can be met,” he said.

Dearing wants to see Troy students make the most of their experience.

“You can’t get so caught up in studying and taking a test,” he said. “Troy can offer so much more than just a degree and a transcript.

Dearing wants Troy students to have fun and do great things to make Troy a better place.

“That’s why I have a passion for Troy.”

Lilly Casolaro, a junior social work major from Fairhope, is running for SGA president on the platform that students at Troy matter not only as individuals, but also as part of Troy.

“Yes, this is your school as a student and as an individual,” she said, “but this is also our school. We are all a part of this.”

She is focused on students being able to find where they belong at Troy.

“I want to help students discover their personal dreams,” she said, “and help make those possible.”

If she is elected, Casolaro wants to emphasize the strength in the student population.

“I think it’s fantastic that we have a diverse population here,” Casolaro said, “but I want that to be more inclusive.

“I don’t want us to claim we are diverse, but ask, ‘How are we showing that diversity?’”

(Casolaro is news editor of the Tropolitan, but she will not be involved in coverage of the SGA or the campaign while she is a candidate.)

Sam Moody, a junior risk management insurance major from Montgomery, is running for SGA president on the platform of “Sam Moody for Troy YOU.”

“I want to bring more activities to campus,” he said, “and through that, better relations with the UAC (University Activities Council).”

If elected, he would like to promote more community service through SGA.

“A lot of organizations on campus have causes they rally around,” he said. “I feel like a lot of students have a desire to give back; they just may not have an outlet.”

Moody wants to see positive change in education quality, with more information available when students register for classes.

“I want students to know who is teaching their classes,” he said

Moody also wants to care for the needs of all Trojans, saying, “Just like homecoming is for all students, the student government is here to take care of all our students.”