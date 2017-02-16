New coin dispensaries resolution passed

(PHOTO/ Hannah Crews)

According to Herbert Reeves, dean of student services, the Trojan Center will be receiving updates, including 100 pieces of new furniture. Pictured above are students hanging out in the lounge area of TC where the renovations are set to take place.

Sinclair Portis

Staff Writer

The Student Government Association passed a new resolution on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to have new coin dispensaries placed in several locations on Troy’s campus.

The dispensaries are set to be placed in the MSCX and the Trojan Dining Hall for easy accessibility for students on and off campus.

Emma Turner, a sophomore exercise science major from Huntsville, said that Student Welfare committee chair Laken Berry, a junior social work major from Athens, has already spoken with Herbert Reeves, dean of student services, about the resolution and that he is supportive of it.

“Laken Berry already took the idea to him (Reeves) and he’s already for it,” Turner said. “Like, we’re already going to make it happen.

“Not sure when we’re going to see them, but hopefully pretty soon.”

The dispensaries will provide change for vending machines, laundry and other functions.

In addition to the resolution passed at Tuesday’s meeting, the Trojan Center lounge area upstairs will be getting renovated.

According to Berry, the area will have 100 new pieces of furniture by the end of this semester. The pieces have already been picked out and there should be a mixture of pieces where students can sit and meet with their friends.

In addition, new flooring will be installed with tiled carpeting, according to Berry. The completions will take place between the end of the semester and the start of IMPACT (summer student orientation).

For the finishing touches, walls will be painted and possible murals will be added.

Berry said that the vision for the mural is to be a wall of service highlighting various events Troy University participates in including the Special Olympics and other activities.

“We’re hoping it’ll be a real nice place for students to come lounge, where they can hang out or do homework,” Berry said. “Hopefully it’ll bring a lot of appeal when students come to tour the campus, but also it’ll be great to hang out up there, finally just a place to just sit and chill and study, so I’m really excited about that.”

Berry also mentioned some other projects that her committee is working on.

The Troy University Public Administration constitution was also passed. According to the constitution, the organization will help Troy University’s Master of Public Administration build partnerships and further social and intellectual development through academic practices.

All Troy students are also invited to attend a “Breaking Barriers” event on Monday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m. in the Trojan Center Ballrooms. According to guest Destiny Oliver, this event will address racism, what it is, how it has evolved and what the community can do to help.