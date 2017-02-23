Women’s tennis earns first win of 2017

(CONTRIBUTED/ Troy Athletics)

Despite not playing in singles competition against Bethune-Cookman, senior Alicia Rodriguez battled her way to a doubles win alongside teammate Hannah Seizer on Saturday.

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

The Troy women’s tennis team snapped a six-match losing streak Saturday, defeating Bethune-Cookman 6-1 before falling to North Florida 1-6 the next day.

The Trojans played both matches in Jacksonville, Florida, and now look forward to a road matchup with UAB before a two-match home stretch at the Lunsford Tennis Complex.

The Women of Troy kicked off its weekend with a convincing win over the Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman, sweeping doubles play before winning all but one singles match.

Sanae Ohta and Nancy Karaky helped to get Troy going, taking down BCU’s Matea Roki and Alejandra Vidal 6-1. The Trojans’ Hannah Seizer and Alicia Rodriguez also won their match with a 6-1 spread, topping the Wildcats’ Deborah Echeverria and Mina Matsuba.

A short-handed Wildcats squad was forced to forfeit one of the three doubles matches due to lack of players, conceding the win to Troy’s Jiayuan Xue and Efriliya Herlina.

Bethune-Cookman was forced to forfeit another match later in the day, this time in singles play. Troy’s Luisa Ferrauti claimed the win as a result; one of five singles wins for her team on the day.

Karaky was the highlight of the day, cruising to a 6-2, 6-0 win over BCU’s Phatsimo Ruele. Seizer likewise won her match in two sets, defeating the Wildcats’ Mina Matsuba 6-3, 6-0.

Ohta ground out a win in her match, eventually coming away with a 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8) victory over Matea Roki. Herlina also needed extra sets to win her matchup with Alejandra Vidal, a match that ended after sets of 6-0, 0-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Xue was the lone Trojan to suffer a defeat on the day.

The following day after their win, Troy fell to a North Florida team that dominated every phase of the match. The Ospreys claimed two of three doubles sets, and won all but one singles match.

Ohta and Karaky got Troy a win in the second doubles match of the day via a 6-3 score, while Herlina earned a win in singles after a three-set match with UNF’s I Karangozishvili. Herlina was responsible for the only point that her team tallied on the road.

The team now looks forward to another road match with UAB on Saturday, and look to bounce back before coming home to face New Orleans.