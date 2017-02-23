SGA executive board elected

(PHOTOS/ Kevin Glackmeyer and Holly Ammons) (GRAPHIC/ Kathleen Egbert)

PHOTOS/ From left to right: Douglas Dick, Taylor Holt, Zack Anglin, Ashli Morris, Andrew Dearing, Blakelee Clack, Kaitlin Beyler, and Laken Berry.

The graphs above show the results of the SGA executive election, which took place on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Laken Berry ran unopposed for vice president of legislative affairs. In order to win the position, the candidate had to receive at least 51% of the vote. There will be a runoff election on Wednesday, March 1, to determine director of representation, president and director of administration.