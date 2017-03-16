Men’s golf earns fifth in Tallahassee

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

The Trojan men's golf team climbed four spots after the first round to take fifth place overall at the Seminole Intercollegiate in Tallahassee, Florida.

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

The Troy men’s golf team shot 16-under par as a team to secure fifth place out of 14 teams in the Seminole Intercollegiate hosted by Florida State from March 10-12.

After the first round of play, the Trojans were in ninth place, but used strong second and third days to climb the standings. Troy was paced by two top-25 finishes from seniors Clayton Vannoy and Jared Bettcher.

Vannoy finished in a tie for fifth place individually, while Bettcher tied for 14th. Vannoy shot eight birdies in the third round, finishing with a 9-under 207 card that made for the best score this season for the Trojans in a full three-round tournament.

Fellow senior Cam Norman struggled in the third round, but was able to clinch a tie for 27th. Following him was Jake Tiffin in 54th place, Calum Masters in 58th and Luke Moser in 63rd. Troy finished two spots ahead of No. 31-ranked Jacksonville, and finished 15 shots behind first-place finishers Penn State.

The Trojans will have another three-day weekend ahead of them, as they travel to Greensboro, Georgia, to play in the Linger Longer tournament hosted by Kennesaw State. Round one will be played