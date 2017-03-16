Men’s golf earns fifth in Tallahassee

Michael Shipma
Sports Editor
The Troy men’s golf team shot 16-under par as a team to secure fifth place out of 14 teams in the Seminole Intercollegiate hosted by Florida State from March 10-12.
After the first round of play, the Trojans were in ninth place, but used strong second and third days to climb the standings. Troy was paced by two top-25 finishes from seniors Clayton Vannoy and Jared Bettcher.
Vannoy finished in a tie for fifth place individually, while Bettcher tied for 14th. Vannoy shot eight birdies in the third round, finishing with a 9-under 207 card that made for the best score this season for the Trojans in a full three-round tournament.
Fellow senior Cam Norman struggled in the third round, but was able to clinch a tie for 27th. Following him was Jake Tiffin in 54th place, Calum Masters in 58th and Luke Moser in 63rd. Troy finished two spots ahead of No. 31-ranked Jacksonville, and finished 15 shots behind first-place finishers Penn State.
The Trojans will have another three-day weekend ahead of them, as they travel to Greensboro, Georgia, to play in the Linger Longer tournament hosted by Kennesaw State. Round one will be played
