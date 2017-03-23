Women’s golf takes home fifth in Augusta

(CONTRIBUTED/ Troy Athletics)

The Trojan women placed fifth in the 3M Augusta Invitational on Sunday following the third and final round of play.

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s golf team brought home a fifth place finish from the 3M Augusta Invitational in Augusta, Georgia during the weekend.

The Trojans fell 15 shots behind No. 23 Purdue, who took the top spot, but topped many other prestigious programs such as Ole Miss and Virginia Tech. Of the 14 teams competing, 11 rank in the top 100.

Troy shot a collective 298-298-297 over the three rounds of competition in as many days.

Sophomore Bianca Lohbauer led the way for the Trojans, finishing fourth with a 1-under 215 score. Lohbauer shot a 1-over 73 in the first round before shooting an even par in the second round. Lohbauer carded five birdies on the final round to finish Sunday’s finale 2-under 70, marking the fourth time Troy has had a top five finish this season.

Senior Fátima Fernández Cano followed closely with a top-five finish of her own. Cano tied for the fifth-place spot, shooting 3-over 219. Cano’s four birdies in the final round landed her with a 74-72-73 finish.

Senior Gabi Oubre captured her third consecutive top-25 finish after the third and final round for a share of 18th place. Oubre shot an even 72 on Friday’s opening round before finishing 8-over 224.

Rounding out the lineup for the Trojans was senior Becca Horner and sophomore Bria Jansen, who finished in 57th and a tie for 67th, respectively. Horner carded a 79-81-76 performance while Jansen shot 81-80-82.

The Trojans will not see any action until they return to the Peach State next Monday for the Henssler Financial Intercollegiate. The two-day tournament will be played in Kennesaw, Georgia, and will be hosted by the Owls of Kennesaw State.