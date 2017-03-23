Greek Week: ‘One Troy, One Family, One Greek

(PHOTO/ Aniket Maharjan)

Kappa Delta sorority placed first for women in the Greek Week banner competition shown above. FarmHouse also placed first for the men. All organization banners are displayed on Tailgate Terrace near the baseball field.

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

This year’s theme for Troy’s Greek Week is “One Troy, One Family, One Greek,” and it celebrates the 50th year of Greek life on Troy’s campus. Greek Week — March 15-26 — is a time for the Troy Greek community to come together and participate in campuswide events and competitions.

“I am really excited about the new events and this year’s theme, ‘One Troy, One Family, One Greek,’ because it really promotes unity within the Greek system,” said Brittany Taylor, a junior biomedical sciences major from Wadley and Greek Week chair for Kappa Delta.

The Can Castle competition, in partnership with the Office of Civic Engagement, was held on Wednesday, March 15, where members collected canned foods and constructed castles that were judged based on creativity, structure, relation to the theme and incorporation of materials.

There were over 7,000 cans collected, which exceeded the original goal of 6,000 cans.

Best overall honors was awarded to Phi Mu, with Alpha Gamma Delta in second. Most Overall Items Collected was awarded to Chi Omega, and Best Non-Greek Group was awarded to the public relations campaign class taught by Morgan Drinkard, a lecturer in the Hall School of Journalism.

On Saturday, March 18, Union Road had a concert in downtown Troy on the Square. According to the band’s website, it plays ’90s alternative, ’80s rock country and party songs.

A blood drive was hosted on Monday, March 20, in which approximately 270 pints were collected, according to Mary Beth Mulkey, a junior risk management insurance major from Montgomery and Greek Week blood drive coordinator.

Barbara Patterson, director of student involvement, said that a main focus of the week is how the Greeks can give back to others.

“For me, the main focus of Greek Week is how Greeks will serve the community,” Patterson said. “You see that in all different ways such as through the blood drive and the Can Castle competition.

“Those are two primary ways where the community is being served, and I think that is an important part for us when we celebrate Greek Week for the students to see that.”

Participating organization banners are displayed on Tailgate Terrace near the baseball field and were judged Monday.

For the women, Kappa Delta won first, Phi Mu second and Alpha Gamma Delta third. For the men, FarmHouse won first, Delta Kappa Epsilon second and Pi Kappa Phi third.

Monday night, Greek members played Trojan Feud, a new event this year that replaced trivia night from the past. It is modeled after the game show “Family Feud,” and teams had the opportunity to answer questions related to Troy.

A sand volleyball match was held on Tuesday, March 21, in addition to a tailgate event and stroll-off event that evening.

During the stroll-off, several Greek organizations performed a “stroll,” which is a choreographed routine, also known as “party walking,” for participation points.

Winners for dessert at the tailgate were Kappa Delta for first place, Alpha Gamma Delta for second and Alpha Delta Pi for third. Winners for the meat include Alpha Tau Omega for first place, Sigma Chi for second and Pi Kappa Phi for third.

Dodgeball and Greek Sing took place on Wednesday, March 22. Greek Sing is a talent show competition where members can perform songs and dances.

T-Roy Kart is a “MarioKart type obstacle course relay” where members use a shopping cart to dodge obstacles, according to Leah Andrews, a senior biology education major from Mobile who is a Panhellenic representative.

“This year’s Greek Week is different from the past because several new events such as T-Roy Kart, Trojan Feud and Stroll-off have been introduced,” Taylor said.

Greek Spirit Night and Battle of the Bands will take place in downtown Troy on the Square on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Quarter Wars took place throughout the week in the Trojan Center, where organizations collected quarters or paper money for their jars. Any other silver change placed in the jar, such as dimes or nickels, count against that organization. Proceeds will be donated to local philanthropies.

On Friday, March 24, organizations will take part in Greek Games, a competition of field game activities.

“The various contests throughout the week are competitive, but they are also supposed to be fun,” Patterson said. “They (Greek members) are broken up into teams, which is to help them to get to know other groups on campus, not just their own group.”

Andrews said that Greek Week is “more competitive and team-oriented, and unites all spectrums of Greek life.”

To end the week, the Order of Omega Banquet will honor Greek men and women for their leadership and contribution to the university. According to the Order of Omega website, its purpose is “to recognize those fraternity men and women who have attained a high standard of leadership in interfraternity activities, to encourage them to continue along this line and to inspire others to strive for conspicuous attainment.”