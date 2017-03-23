High-placing Trojans lead men’s golf in Greensboro

(PHOTOS/ Troy Athletics)

Four Trojans placed 30th or higher in the Linger Longer tournament, which concluded play Tuesday.

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

A pair of top-25 finishes paced the Troy men’s golf team Tuesday, as it finished fourth in a field of 15 teams at the Linger Longer tournament hosted by Kennesaw State.

The Trojans faced 10 opponents that were ranked 75th or better in the three-day tournament, and was able to defeat No. 37 Michigan, No. 43 Kennesaw State and No. 45 Middle Tennessee. Also among the teams that Troy finished ahead of was in-state opponent Alabama.

Of the 84 individual golfers in the tournament, all five Trojans that competed finished 56th or better, with four finishing in the top 30. In Troy’s last eight tournaments, it has fired at or below par.

Leading the way for Troy was senior Luke Moser, who shot a 5-under 211 through three rounds of play. Moser jumped out to a red-hot start in the tournament, shooting a 6-under 66 in the first round. Moser cooled off in the subsequent rounds, sliding from a tie for third after day one into the 10th-place slot on day three.

Fellow senior Clayton Vannoy also carded a strong performance, capping off a solid three rounds with a 1-under 215 scorecard. Finishing behind Vannoy were Jared Bettcher and Cam Norman. Both Trojans finished in a tie for 30th, and both finished ahead of No. 5-ranked Jimmy Stanger of Virginia. Both Trojans shot a 1-over 217 in the tournament.

Last but certainly not least for Troy was sophomore Calum Masters, whose 7-under 223 score was good enough for a share in 56th place.

The Trojans now face their last tournament before the Sun Belt Conference Championship in Miramar Beach, Florida. That tournament is the Mason Rudolph Championship, which will be hosted by Vanderbilt University. Day one of the three-day competition will be Friday, March 31.