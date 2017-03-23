Men’s tennis falls to Alabama on the road

(PHOTO/ Zenith Shrestha)

Two singles matches went unfinished for the Trojans on the road against the Crimson Tide, leading to a 1-4 loss for Troy.

Michael Shipma

Sports Editor

The Troy men’s tennis team traveled to T-Town on Sunday, falling to SEC foe Alabama 1-4 in a road contest.

Wins were few and far between for a Trojan team that is now in the midst of a three-game losing streak dating back to March 8. Troy picked up just one win in both singles and double play, as the Crimson Tide kept Troy at arm’s length the whole day.

The Trojan’s lone point came from freshman Jaigi Duan, who defeated the Tide’s Langford Hills in two sets. The only other victory for Troy was Duan and Andy Lau’s 6-3 doubles win over Zhe Zhou and Edson Ortiz.

While five of the six singles matches of the day resulted in losses for Troy, Lau and teammate Pablo Moreno’s matches went unfinished with the Crimson Tide ahead. Wins in those matches would have turned the tide for Troy, and possibly could have given them the victory on the road.

Freshman Amer Bedwan, who started his dual match career with a perfect 10-0 record, has dropped three of his last four contests. One of those came Sunday, when Bedwan lost a 6-4, 7-6 match with Alabama’s Spencer Richey.

The Trojans now look forward to playing four of its last five regular season matches at home, the first of which is double header matchup with conference opponent Georgia Southern and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Troy will face Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. before taking on