Prospective students visit campus for Trojan Day

Alexander Brassington (left), a junior physics major from Georgetown, Guyana, demonstrates a compressive device used in physics to a prospective student during the browse session for Spring Trojan Day.

Spring Trojan Day had a 19 percent increase in student attendees, according to Director of Enrollment Services Tiffani Schmidt.

The event took place on Saturday, March 25, and is designed for prospective students, both incoming transfers and freshmen, and their families to learn more about Troy University.

“It’s the best opportunity for students to come get their academic information, student involvement information and we always coordinate an athletic event with it,” Schmidt said. “It’s the best opportunity for them (prospective students) to get the full experience.”

Shelby Jenkins, a junior elementary education major from Athens, and president of Trojan Ambassadors, said that the event allows visitors to see multiple facets of campus life.

“It’s a really good experience because prospective students get to see Troy,” Jenkins said. “It’s just a really well-rounded experience that touches on everything they need to come to Troy to feel prepared to step onto campus when they decide to come their freshman year.”

Vice President of the International Student Cultural Organization (ISCO) Caroline Hughes, a sophomore English education major from Decatur, said she enjoyed interacting with prospective students.

“It’s cool to see these American students, and they’re interested in the international diversity,” Hughes said. “Troy has a very diverse campus, and it’s unique in that way.”

Schmidt said the planning for the spring Trojan Day began in January and included several changes from previous years to reduce congestion during the browse session.

This was the first year in which the academic departments and organizations were on the main floor of the Trojan Arena, and the student organizations were located downstairs in the practice gym.

Schmidt said the change was made because previously, the main hallways got too crowded, and the new layout allowed for a smoother flow.

“When the hallways are so crowded, it doesn’t encourage people to stop and have good conversations,” Schmidt said.

Jay Valentine, assistant professor of philosophy for Troy University, said he was worried (about the new layout) at first, but ended up liking the change.

“I’ve talked to more people than the last three times I’ve done this,” Valentine said.

After the browse session, Schmidt led an informational session and then dismissed people for an optional campus tour.

Due to the potential for rain, the baseball game was moved up to an earlier time, so attendees had the option to attend the sporting event or tour the campus.

Trojan Ambassadors assist with Trojan Day by hosting campus tours and facilitating informational sessions for students and their families.

According to Schmidt, the amount of enrollment applications and housing applications received increase by a small amount after every Trojan Day.