Trojan pride and service week to begin Monday

(CONTRIBUTED/ SGA)

Home Sweet Troy Week celebrates what it means to be a Trojan and our beautiful campus. Events will be hosted throughout the week of April 3-8.

Asem Abdelfattah

Staff Writer

The Student Government Association is promoting Home Sweet Troy Week from April 3-8.

Douglas Dick, a junior risk management and insurance major from Panama City, Florida, and SGA vice president of campus activities-elect, said that the goal of this event is to promote school spirit while having fun and serving the community.

The first event of the week will be Compliment Day. SGA members will pass out compliment stickers, T-shirts and candy outside the Trojan Center on Monday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The next event is Student Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Senate Faculty, where food, handouts and goodies will be available on the main quad Wednesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be an opportunity for students to meet the new SGA executives.

The primary event will be on Thursday, April 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Janice Hawkins Park Amphitheater. Featured will be music, games, food and drinks, picture-taking opportunities and a special message from First Lady Janice Hawkins.

“I encourage students to participate as much as they can in all the events and to engage in activities to help serve the community and to see firsthand how incredible their school is,” Dick said.

Relay for Life will take place on Friday, April 7, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Shackelford Quad. This year’s theme is “Dreaming of a World Without Cancer,” and the event will raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Ending the week is Troy Serves, a time where students can come together and give back to the Troy community by meeting each location’s most significant needs. There will be several locations to serve such as Head Start, Boys and Girls Club, Troy Regional Medical and the citywide Team Up to Clean Up.

Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. on the Main Quad on Saturday, April 8, and a light breakfast will be provided. Troy attire and closed-toed shoes are encouraged.

Dick said he is excited.

“Being VPCA-elect, my goal is to serve the student body in a tangible way, and this is my first of many steps,” Dick said. “What better way to serve the students than having fun and helping the Trojan community?”