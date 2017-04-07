Montgomery, Cox lead Troy track and field teams in Gainesville

(PHOTO/ April Irvin)

The men's and women's track and field teams enjoyed more of their recent success in Florida during the weekend.

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

The Troy track and field team saw much of its usual success at the Pepsi Florida Relays over the weekend, despite some of the stiffest competition it has faced all season.

The Trojans competed in the midst of many of the top programs in the nation and among many Olympic hopefuls.

“We had a great showing at Florida this weekend,” Head Coach Marc Davis said. “We had the usual outstanding performances from Hakim (Montgomery) and Cori (Cox) getting on the National Performance Lists, but we also had a number of athletes step up in a number of events. We are getting into the toughest part of our season now. I am getting excited to see the progress; with each passing week, my expectation for great performances is growing.”

Hakim Montgomery continued his dominance in the sprint events as his 10.25-second 100-meter dash broke his personal best. Montgomery’s time ranks in the top 10 of all Division I runners, landing in at ninth.

Daniel Glick once again surpassed his personal best in the 300-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:24.52. Myles Charley rounded out the top male performers for the Trojans with his 7.22-meter jump that placed him in the event finals.

Corina Cox led the way for the women’s squad with her personal-best discus throw of 53.50 meters. This sixth-place finish also landed her among the top 20 throwers in the nation.

The track and field team will be back in action Friday in different locations. A select group of competitors will head to the Tiger Classic in Auburn while another portion of the team will travel to the Bill Carson Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina.

Both meets will conclude on Saturday and allow for competitors of different skill levels to find the most evenly matched competition.