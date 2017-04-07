RHA to hold Easter fundraiser

(GRAPHIC/ Holly Ammons)

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

Troy University’s Residence Hall Association is organizing an Easter fundraiser to support the local Boys and Girls Club.

According to the group’s Facebook page, “Troy RHA is an organization that serves as a voice for the students residing in on-campus residence halls at Troy University,” that shares ideas and concerns with the housing and residence life staff.

One of the main purposes of the organization is to promote community outreach and fundraising projects.

Erika Quinn, a junior hospitality major from Clay and vice president of RHA, said the group is collecting donations and Easter egg baskets to deliver to its philanthropy.

“I know I have already made some (Easter baskets), and they are super fun to do,” Quinn said. “It’s so much more fulfilling to do something for someone else.”

Matt Mosely, a junior biomedical sciences major form Chipley, Florida, and RHA president, said that the idea was presented to the organization by a resident.

“Beth Moore, a current Newman Center resident, approached us with the idea earlier in the semester,” Mosely said. “She was looking for a fun way to gain community service hours and came up with this.”

Those who are interested in participating are asked to assemble an Easter egg basket suitable for elementary to high school students. The most need is for elementary students.

“It is up to the person making the basket to put in it whatever he or she would like, but we do ask that they avoid candy with nuts and make sure they (the basket contents) are pretty gender neutral,” Quinn said.

The organization’s goal is to collect about 70 to 80 baskets.

“We have a handful right now, but we definitely need a lot more,” Quinn said.

The baskets will be delivered to the Boys and Girls Club on Thursday, April 13, so completed baskets need to be brought to Shackelford Hall, Room 109, no later than noon of that day. The room is in the hallway to the right of the housing office.

Persons dropping off baskets will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win a goodie basket from housing, according to Quinn.

RHA is also offering community service hours for making donations or assisting with delivery.