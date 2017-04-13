Troy tennis picks up pair of home wins

(PHOTO/ Zenith Shrestha)

Scott Watkins

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s tennis team fell at No. 44 South Alabama last Thursday before notching a pair of home wins on Saturday against Columbus State and Alabama A&M.

South Alabama evened the season series with a 4-0 route. Troy got back over .500 on the season by handing Columbus State just its second loss of the season 4-1. The Trojans then swept a winless Alabama A&M team on a perfect 7-0 night.

In singles play on Thursday, senior Hassan Ndayishimiye lost a close 7-5, 6-4 set to 98th-ranked Tuki Jacobs. After three sets went unfinished, South Alabama closed out singles competition with back-to-back set victories.

The Jaguars won the first doubles match 6-3. The Trojan duo of junior Andy Lau and sophomore Filip Mansson answered with Troy’s only match victory of the night. South Alabama then clinched the 4-0 win with a 6-3 match victory.

Troy returned home and back to its winning ways beginning with Lau’s straight set singles win over Columbus State’s Zach Whaanga 7-5, 6-4. The Cougars garnered their only point of the day with K.P. Pannu’s 6-3, 6-4 win over Ndayishimiye.

Freshmen Jaiqi Duan and Amer Bedwan closed out singles play with a pair of straight set wins to give Troy a 3-1 lead.

After the first doubles match went unfinished, Troy notched its fourth and fifth points with a 6-3 win and a 6-1 win to send Columbus State home.

Troy flexed its muscles in the victory over Alabama A&M. No match went unfinished as Troy won all six singles matches in straight-set fashion. Senior Andre Baldo and sophomore Gabriel Niculesu impressed, allowing just two points in their respective matches.

The Trojans swept double’s competition three matches to none. Junior Austin Racine and Baldo played the toughest match of the afternoon in a 7-5 win. Troy combined to outscore Alabama A&M 12-1 in the other two matches.

Troy will host West Alabama on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the Trojans’ last regular season contest before the Sun Belt Conference tournament begins next week.