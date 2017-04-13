POPulus group to hold auditions

(CONTRIBUTED/ POPulus)

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

POPulus, Troy University’s student-run pop music group, is holding auditions on Thursday, April 20, in Smith Hall Room 121 at 3 p.m. The group has toured and performed with major artists across the country during its five years of existence. Musicians, including vocals, rhythm section and horns, are requested. For those interested in the technical production of live performances, lighting and audio engineering interviews will be conducted.

Contact Professor Robert W. Smith at rwsmith@troy.edu.