UAC to test $2 movie night event

Sable Riley

Arts & Entertainment Editor

The University Activities Council will host its first $2 movie night event on Wednesday, April 26, its last movie night event of the semester.

The spin on a popular Troy University-sponsored event is a result of a resolution UAC made to reserve more money in its budget to host other “big events” for students, according to UAC president Amy Russo.

“We are looking for a way to cut back some costs, given that we pay the difference for every single movie ticket,” said Russo, a junior broadcast journalism major from Florida.

In 2016, Troy University paid $58,318 to Continental Cinemas, according to Alabama’s public records website.

If the event is a success, meaning just as many students attend the $2 movie night as the regular dollar movie night, UAC will make the event a permanent solution.

Russo said the organization is not exactly sure what it would do with the extra funds, but the council will look into several options.

Tickets for $2 movie night will be on sale in the kiosk in downstairs Trojan Center.