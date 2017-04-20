Men’s tennis wins regular season finale

(PHOTO/ Zenith Shrestha)

Scott Watkins

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s tennis team capped the regular season with a 6-1 win at home over the Tigers of West Alabama.

Troy’s four seniors all participated in Senior Day, with three notching victories. The Trojans won five singles matches and then grabbed the doubles point with two match wins.

Senior Hassan Ndayishimiye got things started for the Trojans with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Julius Kaverinen. Senior Pablo Moreno then fell to Honorio Fernandez in three sets in Troy’s lone singles loss.

Senior Mustapha Belcora and freshman Amer Bedwan handled their opponents, each winning in straight sets by a combined score of 24-4.

Junior Andy Lau won his match 6-1, 6-1 against Henrick Sinkko before freshman Jaiqi Duan won the remaining singles match in three sets over Anton Lof.

After West Alabama won the first doubles match, Moreno and Belcora won the next match 6-3. The doubles point was captured when sophomore Filip Mansson and Lau defeated Tigers duo Christopher Wood and Lof 6-2.

Troy enters the postseason with nine players with double-digit singles, while Bedwan posted Troy’s top record at 21-9. Postseason play in the Sun Belt Conference Championships will be this week from April 19th to April 23rd in New Orleans.