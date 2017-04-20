Earth Week: doing your part

(PHOTO/ Nathaniel Rodriguez)

John Morse, the owner of the Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary, held a male American crow named Raven, during a presentation on Tuesday, in partnership with the Environmental Club during Earth Week.

Kat Rogers

Staff Writer

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

In honor or Earth Week, Troy University’s Environmental Club is hosting several events to promote education and awareness of environmental issues, according to Kristin Goebel, a senior biomedical sciences major from Ocala, Florida, and president of the Environmental Club.

“We are hoping to educate the community on important environmental issues such as forest/public land management, recycling and wildlife rehabilitation,” Goebel said. “Overall, we want more people to be aware of the importance of Earth Day and why protecting the environment is so crucial.”

All events hosted on campus will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., are open to students and the community and will be of no cost.

The club polled their members to determine topics like endangered species, climate change and environmental concerns to be discussed throughout the week.

The week kicked off with a presentation from Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday, April 17.

Animals were brought to the quad and students were provided with information on how to protect the animals. According to Goebel, the Environmental Club has partnered with Big Bend for nearly four years now.

On Wednesday, April 19, the Alabama Forestry Commission primarily discussed endangered and at-risk animals in Alabama and how they can be protected.

More interactive events are taking place on Thursday, April 20, with tie dye and bird feeder making. A showing of “Bill Nye the Science Guy” will begin at 4 p.m. in MSCX room 114.

Liberty Dobbs, a junior ecology and field biology major from Panama City Beach, Florida, said she is looking forward to Thursday’s events.

“I am most looking forward to Thursday’s activity day,” Dobbs said. “Overall, the day should be a lot of fun.”

Throughout the week, raffle tickets can be purchased at the Earth Week tent at $2 per ticket or three tickets for $5 for a chance to win a Doublenest Eno with Atlas Straps or a hiking backpack kit full of supplies. Winners will be announced Friday, April 21, at 1 p.m.

In addition, representatives from the City of Troy will talk about the city’s recycling program on Friday.

A Conecuh River Cleanup Project and Memorial Dedication for the late Troy professor Neil Billington will take place on Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day).

According to an email sent by Julie Barbaree, biology department secretary, volunteers will meet at the Sartain Hall parking lot at 8:45 a.m. and depart at 9 a.m. The memorial service will be held around 9:15 a.m. and the clean-up will follow and last until around noon.

The club will provide gloves and trash and recycling bags, and students are encouraged to wear hats, sunscreen, closed toed shoes and bring water and bug spray.

“I personally am most excited for the Conecuh Clean Up/Memorial Dedication event on Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day), because we are both honoring a recently passed professor and the Earth through a memorial dedication and an environmentally friendly clean up event,” Goebel said.

For more information on the week and how to get involved, visit the Environmental Club’s Facebook page.