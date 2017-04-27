Editor-in-chief reflects on past year

(COMIC/ Kathleen Egbert)

Tori Bedsole shares her reflections on the past year serving as editor-in-chief for the Tropolitan. She will pass on her duties to her successor, Sable Riley, while returning to her position as features editor.

Tori Bedsole

Editor-in-Chief

Leading the Tropolitan as editor-in-chief has been the greatest accomplishment of my college career. I have had the privilege of serving with some of the most dedicated writers and photographers I have ever met.

It has been an honor to serve alongside students from a variety of disciplines. Different viewpoints bring diversity and perspective to a newspaper. I hope that as the Trop grows old, students from different majors and opinions will continue to come together to seek out the truth.

The Tropolitan may be Troy University’s student newspaper, but we are also so much more.

We are a group of college students who become best friends throughout our time together. We are students who struggle to stay on top of our classes and have a social life. We are just like you.

We are the watchdogs of the Troy University. We love Troy University; we love it enough to make sure the administration is accountable to its students—to you.

From parking and dining issues and changes to SGA coverage, we have always been here to serve you. I hope that, as I step down into the role of features editor, we will continue to do so.

Though the job of editor-in-chief can be difficult at times, it is the most rewarding job I have ever had. There were times when I wanted to quit because the stress seemed too much, but I always remembered those people who say the Tropolitan is not a “real” newspaper and kept going.

I am so proud of all of the hard work this staff has put in this year. From individual awards to placing 6th as Best College Newspaper in the Southeast Journalism Conference and placing as a finalist for Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper in the Society of Professional Journalists’ Mark of Excellence awards, the Tropolitan is a real newspaper—and we still have more to do.