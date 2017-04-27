New off-campus housing options available now

(PHOTO/ Tori Bedsole)

Madikizela Dowdell (left), Courtney Finley (middle left) and Jaivya Marshall (middle right), freshmen nursing majors from Auburn, are shown a mobile home at Troy Villages by Todd Swindall (right).

Tori Bedsole

Editor-in-Chief

New off-campus housing options are available for the fall semester to accommodate students due to Troy’s increasing enrollment.

The District on Dozier and Troy Villages at Walnut Creek are the newest additions to the city’s student housing.

According to Sara Jo Burks, assistant director of housing and residence life, the university has the capacity to house 2,348 students in its residence halls, including in the fraternity and sorority houses.

As of April 20, the wait list for freshmen included 363 students who had not been assigned rooms.

“We have not started the wait list for returning students,” Burks said. “We won’t start that until the first week of May.”

The Pointe, Edge and Arch, some of the popular apartments for Troy students, house a total of 1,308 people.

The District on Dozier, which will be located behind Waffle House and Ruby Tuesday, will be composed of six apartment buildings and will house 345 people. Two of the six buildings will be completed by May, and the other four will be completed by August.

Monthly rates are $550 for a two bedroom and $495 for a three bedroom. The monthly rate includes internet, cable and garbage pickup.

“We encourage all tenants to let their imagination run when decorating,” the District on Dozier website states. For photos, visit the website.

For more information, call (334) 808-4340.

Troy Villages at Walnut Creek, which is located on Hwy 231 past Wal-Mart, is “prepared to buy 100 mobile homes if necessary,” according to Todd Swindall, co-owner of Troy Villages. Troy Villages currently has several new mobile homes, but has space for at least 50 more mobile homes without issue.

“We are prepared to house as many students as we can,” Swindall said. “We are not limited to how many mobile homes we can put in.”

Brad Jones, co-owner of Troy Villages, said the plan is to continue to grow the park as more students become interested.

“We just wanted to do so much more,” Jones said. “We saw this as an opportunity to work with the university to help students.”

Swindall said all the mobile homes are being bought new and are fully furnished.

Monthly rates for Troy Villages are $500 for single rooms and $325 per person for shared rooms. The monthly rate includes rent, water, power, sewage, internet, cable, garbage pickup and lawn care.

“We have a fishing lake adjacent to the mobile homes,” Swindall said. “Anyone who lives here can fish in the lake with no charge.”

The mobile home park also has a CrossFit gym, a soccer field, hiking and biking trails and a recreation area on the property. There is also a fire pit and grilling area across from the mobile homes.

“We are here, available if they (students) need us,” Swindall said. “If they need us, even in the middle of the night, they can pick up the phone and call us.”

Interested students can visit Troy Villages for a tour or take a virtual tour at troyvillages.net.