NPHC hosts Convocation and blood drive

Jerel Merida, a senior exercise science major from Jackson and NPHC president said he hopes to create Greek unity for Troy. / (Contributed by Troy University)

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) of Troy University is comprised of six of the “Divine Nine” national organizations.

According to Troy’s website, “NPHC is the governing body of the nine largest historically African American Greek-letter fraternities and sororities, currently representing over 1.5 million members internationally.”

Currently, Troy has four male NPHC fraternities and two female NPHC sororities.

The male groups include: Alpha Phi Alpha, Iota Phi Theta, Kappa Alpha Psi and Omega Psi Phi. The female groups include: Alpha Kappa Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho; Delta Sigma Theta, another female sorority, is in the process of coming back to Troy’s campus, according to Sadaris Williams, coordinator of student involvement and leadership advisor to the NPHC.

Before students can join an NPHC organization, they must attend the NPHC Convocation at least one time during their Troy experience, which occurs once in August and once in January.

The most recent convocation was held on Thurs., Aug. 24. It provided prospective members the opportunity to learn more about the NPHC organizations and history as well as to ask any questions they have pertaining to Membership Intake process.

Williams said that the turnout was good, and they had about 200 students in attendance.

“It is important for students who are interested in NPHC organizations to attend the Convocation because they are able to learn about every organization, their membership requirements, what they look for in a student, and what the goals and objectives are of that organization,” Williams said.

During the Convocation students are instructed on Greek etiquette, given resume building techniques and broken into smaller groups to allow time for a question and answer forum.

Jerel Merida — a senior exercise science major from Jackson, member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and NPHC President — said he was compelled to join an NPHC organization because of his family ties, community service efforts and academic excellence.

“Everybody in my family is in an NPHC organization, and also when I came to Troy, I saw the work that they were doing on campus as far as community service, and they had high GPA’s,” Merida said. “I felt like if I joined an NPHC organization it would help me better myself as a person.”

According to Troy’s website, “NPHC organizations select members through a process called Membership Intake,” which is a requirement process consisting of selection, education and initiation of new members into an NPHC chapter.

Those interested in joining an NPHC organization must have completed at least 12 Troy University credit hours, be enrolled at Troy with a 2.5 GPA or higher and attend the Convocation.

Each chapter on Troy’s campus may have secondary requirements, so it is important for students to clarify the specifics based on the organization they are most interested in joining.

“NPHC sets a minimum, but within the organization they may have their own (requirements), and that is what you have to go by,” Williams said.

Merida encouraged interested students to be an active participant on campus and in community.

“Get a lot of community service hours, take as many leadership opportunities on campus as they (students) can and have a strong GPA coming in,” Merida said.

Merida said Greek organizations provide a family atmosphere and a chance for self-development.

As president, Merida said he wants to further join with the Interfraternity Council (IFC) and Pan-Hellenic Council, comprised of other Greek organizations, in the future.

“It is really just about Greek unity for Troy,” Merida said.

“It is a family away from home; it is a great opportunity to better yourself and also have that family away from home,” Merida said.

NPHC will also be hosting a blood drive today, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Trojan Center room 119. According to an email sent out by the Student Government Association, participants are encouraged to pre-register at http://www.redcrossblood.org/rcbmobile/drive/chooseDonationTime.jsp.

“The Red Cross is in dire need of all types of blood due to the Hurricane Harvey,” the email read.