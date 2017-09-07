Dorm Room on a Budget

PHOTO/ Abby Taylor

Affordable dorm room item from around Troy.

Victoria Cirilli

Contributor

The best places to find dorm décor and bonus dorm do-it-yourself (DIY) projects are easier than you expected.

Being a first-time college student can be stressful at times and very expensive. If you’re finding it difficult to decorate your dorm room on a tight budget, here are some tips to make your first college dorm room comfy and stress free without wasting your savings!

Items from Dollar Tree are great for a college budget. I personally live off Dollar Tree for anything from my cleaning supplies and food to college decorations. Anything and everything can be found for just a dollar, and the possibilities are endless. This is also the best place to get your supplies for your next DIY craft project.

Burkes Outlet is a not-so-popular shopping destination here in Troy, but Burkes holds hidden treasures such as cheap stationary, planners and even some cute storage décor to keep your small space organized.

Lowe’s is the place to go if you are in need of a small house plant for your desk, cinder blocks for bed raisers or a new lamp, Lowe’s probably has it for the cheapest price and the most variety! I found most of the supplies for the bonus DIYs at Lowe’s as well!

And of course Wal-Mart is the place to go. You have probably made more trips to Wal-Mart in the past three weeks than you ever have before in your life, but just because the back-to-school section has been taken down to make room for Halloween doesn’t mean there aren’t excellent bargains to be had.

There’s a reason why students say, “The only thing Troy has is a Wal-Mart.” It has what you need when you need it guaranteed. When in doubt or in need of something last minute for school or your dorm, Wal-Mart has your back.

Bonus cheap dorm DIYs can be done on a budget. These clever DIYs can make dorm room necessities cute on a budget of less than $15 each at any of the above locations.

Turn a picture frame into a beautiful cork board for all your reminders by checking out http://www.diynetwork.com/how-to/make-and-decorate/decorating/how-to-turn-a-picture-frame-into-a-cork-message-board

Make your cinder block bed raisers prettier by painting them your room’s color theme here at http://blog.furnishmyway.com/lets-get-industrial-repurposed-cinder-blocks/

And if your plain Wal-Mart full body mirror seems a little bland, add some flowers to the frame for a fun and fast DIY at http://www.familycircle.com/home/crafts/projects/mirror/

Great deals can be found all over Troy, and the task of creating a space for yourself doesn’t have to be a daunting one. Not only can you turn dollar store items into works of art, you can also find great deals on stuff that will last you past move-out day.