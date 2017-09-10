Trojans cruise past Alabama State 34-7

Wesley Kirchharr
Staff Writer
The Troy football team picked up its first win of the season by topping in-state foe Alabama State 34-7.
The Trojans (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Hornets tossed the lead back and forth during the first quarter of play before the Trojans took control. Troy sputtered in the first quarter, but a steady scoring streak and a stingy defense gave Head Coach Neal Brown his first win of the season.
Troy was the first to draw blood after a four-yard score on the ground from running back Jordan Chunn.
Alabama State’s Ronnie Scott responded by picking off Brandon Silvers and taking it 80 yards for the tying score. Troy then scored twice more during the first half to take a 20-7 lead heading into the halftime break.
Troy struck first in the third quarter as well when Chunn punched in another score, this time from three yards out, to get his third score of the night.
Troy took a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Trojans scored once more in the final quarter of play, getting a score from Jamarius Henderson on a 34-yard run.
The following score was 34-7 in Troy’s favor where it stayed until the final whistle.
Troy now looks ahead to next week when it starts conference play; travelling to take on Sun Belt foe New Mexico State. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
