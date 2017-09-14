/University cancels classes due to storm

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

On the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 8, Chancellor Jack Hawkins notified students of class cancellations on the Alabama campuses via email due to Hurricane Irma.

“The safety of the University community is our highest priority; therefore, we have made the decision to cancel classes at all Alabama campuses on Monday and Tuesday to allow students to safely travel home, or make other preparations for the approach of this storm,” the email read.

Earl Ingram, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, also notified students on Friday via email of class cancellations and how to stay updated with course information.

Though classes were cancelled and campuses closed, several operations remained open.

“Essential services will remain open on the residential campus for housing, food services, and campus security,” Ingram’s email said.

On Sunday, Herbert Reeves, dean of student services, opened the Trojan Center as a shelter for students, faculty and staff.

According to Reeves, “there were only a few students who utilized the Trojan Center as shelter.”

Reeves also said the University partnered with local and state organizations to monitor the path of the storm.

“We worked in conjunction with the Pike County EMA (Emergency Management Agency) and the State EMA Division B by staffing the division Emergency Operations Center with some University personnel to stay abreast of the storm, its’ path and the potential impact it could have on campus,” Reeves said.

He asaid there were no power outages on campus during the storm.

The recreation center on Enzor Road in Troy was opened as a shelter for members of the public and local community.

Wind gusts reached up to 45 mph as recorded by the National Weather Service at Troy Municipal Airport.

This was the highest record in the state as of Monday.

Other than a few sticks displaced due to the wind, the University did not endure any repercussions or damages to buildings, according to the Physical Plant.