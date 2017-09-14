/Fall parties kick off with local musicians

Emma Daniel

Staff Writer

The city of Troy’s fall parties on the square kicked off on Friday night with a performance from The Park Band as part of the Sorrell College of Business’ Geek Fest.

The Park Band, a local band that started nine years ago, is self-described as a group who plays covers of well-known Top 40, classic rock and country songs.

Students, alumni and members of the community gathered to enjoy the free event.

Band members Tucker Park, Jim Lambert, Jonathan Young and James Guiler are all Troy natives and University alumni, and they said they enjoyed coming home.

“It’s always nice to have a good family homecoming,” Young said.

“Kids are having fun, adults are having fun; students are, too,” said Park, the lead vocalist and guitarist. “For freshmen, it’s one of their first experiences, so they get to come out and enjoy something fun.”

Quinton Mims, a junior American sign language major from Birmingham, said he heard about the event on Facebook and enjoyed his time.

“I feel good, and everyone is having a great time,” Mims said. “It’s nice to see everybody come together.”

Shelby Ann Foran, a senior ecology and field biology major, who was singing along with a friend, said the band was energetic.

“They’re (The Park Band) playing a lot of sing-alongs, and they’re all really upbeat,” Foran said.

Throughout the semester, the city of Troy will be hosting additional events downtown.

There will be a Troy Watch Party to see the Trojans face New Mexico State in an out-of-state game on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.

Another Watch Party for the Troy vs. LSU game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“Pumpkins Around the Square” will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, for children in Troy.

In addition, a Homecoming Band Party will feature BlackBerry Breeze, a Dadeville band described as “Alabama reggae” on Facebook, performing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

All events are free and open to the community.

To find out more about future events, call 334-674-2468, or follow Downtown Troy on Facebook, Twitter (@DowntownTroyAl) and Instagram (@downtowntroy36081).