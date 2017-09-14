/Whiskey distillery to bring revenue to community

Tori Bedsole

Features Editor

The Troy City Council voted to allow Troy Mayor Jason Reeves to finalize negotiations to bring a whiskey distillery to the area.

The Conecuh Ridge Whiskey Distillery is expected to invest $13.5 million into the Troy community through its construction.

“This will be a great opportunity for students to grow and interact with a high-end business,” said Walter Givhan, senior vice chancellor for advancement and economic development. “We have attempted to make Troy a destination through things like the International Arts Center.

“Bringing this high-end craft distillery will do more to make Troy a destination.”

Givhan said he hopes the distillery will become another great partner for the university.

“The university prides itself on relationships with the community,” Givhan said. “We are preparing job-ready graduates.”

According to Givhan, the university has also discussed marketing strategies with the company.

“This could potentially be a great learning opportunity for our students,” Givhan said. “This will make more people come to Troy to enjoy the city and the university.

According to a press release sent out by Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, Ivey will be in Troy today to “make (an) economic development announcement in Pike County.”

The press release also said that “the project brings a total investment of approximately $13.6 million to the area.”

Ivey will be at the Johnson Center for the Arts at 1:30 p.m. today.