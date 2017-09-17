/Trojans hold off New Mexico State 27-24 in SBC showdown

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

The Troy football team escaped conference foe New Mexico State 27-24 after going up early and fending off a late-game push from the hosting Aggies.

The Trojans (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) jumped out to a 13-3 lead after scoring on its first two drives. Quarterback Brandon Silvers started the game’s scoring when he found Damion Wills for a nine-yard score. Later in the quarter, running back Jordan Chunn scored again for the Trojans on a three-yard run.

Those scores sandwiched the Aggies’ only points in the first half, which came off a field goal from kicker Dylan Brown.

Following halftime, Troy running back Jamarius Henderson ran for another score on the ground to put the Trojans up 20-3 midway through the third quarter.

The Aggies didn’t go down without a fight though, as they responded by scoring 13 unanswered points in the third quarter to make the score 16-20 in favor of Troy.

With seconds left in the same quarter, Silvers broke off a 32-yard run to extend Troy’s lead by putting the Trojans up 27-16.

After that score, the Aggie offense picked up a score of their own, and even converted on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt to make it a three-point ball game with just under 10 minutes left to play.

Leading 27-24 with over six minutes remaining, Troy ran the clock down by piecing together a drive that lasted until the final whistle.

Following its first Sun Belt win of the season, Troy now returns home next Saturday to host the Akron Zips. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 5 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN3.