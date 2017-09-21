/‘Terra Cotta Warrior’ painting by professor receives merit award

Frank Thompson, an assistant professor of marketing, has received a merit award at the Virtuoso exhibition currently displayed at the Rudd Art Center in Ozark. His painting “Terra Cotta Warrior” was inspired by the statues of the same name located in the Janice Hawkins Cultural Arts Park at Troy University. Thompson is mostly known for his bovine paintings and portraits and said the warrior was an extension of his portrait work. The Virtuoso exhibit, presented by the Dale County Council of Arts & Humanities, is available for viewing through Sept. 22 at the Rudd Art Center. The center is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.