/Soccer splits pair of weekend SBC matches

Augusto Rossi

Contributor

The Troy soccer team won its Sun Belt Conference opener against ULM 2-0 at the Troy Soccer Complex on Friday before losing 4-1 at Arkansas State on Sunday.

Troy’s Lauren Aldrich and Mecca Cobbin each scored their first goals of the season, while senior goalkeeper Mikki Lewis tied a school record by winning her 35th game. Her total matches that of Ashley Branham, who played from 2008-2011. She is now one win away from being the goalkeeper with the most wins in Troy history.

The first player to score in the game was Aldrich in the 24th minute, when she headed in a cross from Cobbin from the right side. After that, it was Cobbin’s turn to score when she tallied the Trojans’ second goal in the 43rd minute via an assist from forward Amber Harless to double Troy’s lead just before halftime.

The Trojans outshot the winless Warhawks 14-3, while also forcing seven corner kicks to ULM’s zero.

“I thought we got out to great start,” said Head Coach Ged O’Connor. “I was a little disappointed in the second half — I thought our tires went flat — but you are always happy to win a conference game and start out 1-0.”

On Sunday against Arkansas State, Troy had five shots on frame, but was rewarded only once in a 4-1 road loss. With only three total shots in the first half, the Trojans fell behind 2-0.

The Red Wolves scored first 15 minutes into the game when ASU’s Maggie Ertl tracked down a long pass, dribbled up the middle of the field and scored. Seventeen minutes later, her teammate Hailey Furio found the far post to extend the Red Wolves’ lead.

In the second half, Troy battled back to cut the deficit to one goal after Kate Lorenz put her team on the board thanks to a cross from Julia Winter in the 71st minute. Winter herself got a chance to level the game, but her equalizing goal was called off due to an offside ruling.

After that, the Red Wolves scored two goals in the last five minutes of play to cement their victory.

This Friday, Troy travels to Coastal Carolina to take on the Chanticleers at 5 p.m. before heading to Appalachian State on Sunday. Troy’s Sunday matchup with the Mountaineers is set for noon.