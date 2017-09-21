/Lambda Chi asked to suspend activities during investigation of alleged conduct violations

Sable Riley

Editor-in-Chief

Troy’s Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity campus chapter has been asked to cease all activities and functions pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged student conduct violations, according to a statement from Troy University’s Media Relations Department.

“Students who reside in the Lambda Chi house will be permitted to remain in their rooms,” the press statement read. “No other details are available while this investigation is ongoing.”

The investigation is being conducted by Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves in conjunction with the Office of Student Involvement, according to Matt Clower, director of university relations.

Joe Payne, a senior economics major from Skipperville and chapter president of Lambda Chi, said he was aware of the ongoing situation, but would not provide further comment.

Lambda Chi Alpha’s national headquarters are partnering with the university for the investigation, according to Tad Lichtenauer, director of communications for Lambda Chi’s national headquarters. Lichtenauer declined further comment until the investigation is completed.

It is unclear what the alleged student conduct violations are at this time. But the situation is not being criminally investigated by campus or city police, according to Troy City Police Chief Randall Barr and Troy University Campus Police Chief John McCall.

The Tropolitan has reached out to several Lambda Chi fraternity members for comment, but no one has responded at this time.

“The University takes seriously any allegations of improper activity by a student organization,” the university’s statement read.

“While the Greek system is important to the life of the University, and many Greek organizations at TROY have made important contributions to the community through their philanthropic endeavors, each organization is held to a high standard of student leadership and conduct.”

Interfraternity Council President Matthew Taube had not immediately responded for comment as of Wednesday evening.