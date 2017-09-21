/Troy man dead after single gunshot wound

Ashley Brown

Staff Writer

Sable Riley

Editor-in-Chief

Troy resident Deiallo “Woosie” Teron Stringer, 19, passed away due to a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday, Sept. 13, police said.

According to a statement from Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, “at 10:11 p.m. the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 block of East Academy St.”

Stringer was pronounced dead at the scene by Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams.

“The circumstances surrounding Stringer’s death which are supported by witness statements and evidence found at the scene do not rise to that of criminal activity,” Barr’s statement read.

Stringer’s death “was an accident,” according to close friend Kajahne Couch, who lives in Troy.

The incident occurred at the Arch apartment complex, where Stringer was visiting a Troy University student. However, Stringer was not a Troy student, according to the police chief’s statement and Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves.

The case remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Pike County Coroner’s Office, Chief Barr’s statement said.

Alexis Davis, Stringer’s girlfriend from Dothan, said he was one the best people she has ever met.

“No matter what you had going on, you couldn’t be around him and not laugh,” she said.

Couch praised her friend’s ability to leave a mark on every individual he came into contact with and his selflessness.

“He made sure everyone was all right even if he was feeling the worst,” Couch said. This semester, he often ate at dining locations on Troy’s campus, such as Steak ’n Shake and Marble Slab.

Artrice Dixon, a freshman physical therapy major from Mobile, remembers seeing Stringer in the Trojan Center ordering a fresco melt from Steak ’n Shake.

“He loved that sandwich,” she said. “He literally ordered it every time he went and didn’t care how long he had to wait for it.”

She remembers Stringer as always being full of life and happiness.

“He danced and rapped,” Dixon said. “(Rapping) was his favorite thing to do.”

When rapping, he went by the name “Bankroll Woo.” His music can be found on Spinrilla, an app available in Apple’s app store and Google Play.

Funeral services for Stringer will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Troy. Family and friends will be dressed in T-shirts in Stringer’s favorite color, blue, to memorialize his life.