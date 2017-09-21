/Sodexo addresses student dining concerns

Tori Bedsole photo

Chick-fil-A is now serving breakfast items, and as of Monday, Sept. 11, the location began serving grilled items such as grilled nuggets.

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

Ibrahim Yildirim, general manager of Sodexo at Troy University, addressed student concerns in regards to the Trojan Center and Trojan Dining Hall.

“Working with the brand (Chick-fil-A) can be very complicated,” Yildirim said. “They want to make sure everybody is trained.”

He said that some of the new employees were not familiar at first with the new technology being implemented at the location so it required additional training.

Yildirim said that Steak ‘n Shake lines have been longer than expected due to a back order for monitors to use the electronic system.

“We did order (the monitors) way back, but somehow it was on back order,” Yildirim said. “We received it and they are installing it right now and we are about to activate the program.”

Currently, when students order an item from the menu, a ticket is printed and employees prepare the item from what the ticket says.

Yildirim said that as of Wednesday morning the monitors were being installed at Steak ‘n Shake so that the electronic system could be used to create more efficiency.

Brittany Grant, a freshman social work major from Prattville, said that the wait time and level of service at Steak ‘n Shake has not been satisfactory.

“I have had times before where I have had to wait 20 or 30 minutess for cheese fries or a burger,” Grant said. “Recently when I went, all I asked for was for a burger and fries and cheese fries.

“When they gave me the order, it was missing the cheese fries, so they took the fries out of my bag and put some cheese on them,” Grant said. “I still walked away missing an order of fries.”

Grant said that the wrong time stamps were being printed on the receipts and that her biggest issue with the location is having to wait a long time for small orders.

“If it weren’t for the food tasting good, I wouldn’t go at all,” Grant said.

Tiffany Williams, a Sodexo retail manager, said it takes between five to six minutes for the Signature steakburgers to cook.

Yildirim said that the hours of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab in the Trojan Center have been changed to closing at 10 p.m.

The location was originally advertised as closing at midnight.

“At 10 o’clock, I usually shut everything down because after that, we might only get one or two students,” Yildirim said.

The new drink machines in Trojan Center, Moe’s and Boars Head allow students greater options in drink choices.

“The soda machines have a lot of options for sodas, but at the end of the day they usually only have the unwanted drinks,” said Caroline Hughes, a junior English language arts education major from Decatur.

“I think it is a little bit of a challenge compared to the other ones because it has more items in it,” Yildirim said. “But, overall, I think they enjoy it.”

New furniture for the seating area in the Trojan Center has begun to be assembled. As new furniture continues to arrive, the former tables and chairs will be removed and replaced with the new furniture.

Yildirim said that the new furniture will be able to seat over 400 people.

Hughes also said that she often has a difficulty finding healthy food options because she is a vegetarian, and she has a dairy allergy.

“There are not really options for vegans or vegetarians (in TC), so it is a little bit difficult eating there if I don’t have time to go to saga,” Grant said.

Grant said that she typically eats at Mein Bowl because they have tofu as a protein option, or she will eat sushi.

“That gets tiring eating the same thing every week,” Grant said.

Yildrim said Sodexo is striving to add healthier and more variety of options, including baked chicken in addition to fried chicken on Wednesdays.

“It is our job to bring different options, (and) I want variety and I want quality,” Yildrim said.

Yildirim said he is thankful for the patience of students during the renovations and transitions.

“Thanks to them (students) for being patient,” Yildirim said. “We know lines are long, and things will settle down.”

Yildrim said that finding employees is difficult, especially in Troy

“As we hire, some of them are successful and some of them are not; our biggest challenge is (finding and keeping) employees,” Yildrim said.

During Hurricane Irma, Yildrim said they worked to accommodate students.

“We were here to accommodate the needs of our students to make sure they had something to eat,” Yildrim said.

He said they were flexible with employees during the storm, because he recognized the safety concerns involved as well as those who may have families.

“We don’t force because I did not want an accident to happen, especially with those who have kids and a family,” Yildrim said. “We were flexible, and tried to select those who were here.”