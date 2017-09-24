/Silvers throws late TD, Troy holds off Akron

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

The Troy University football team captured its second home victory on the year in front of a packed Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, edging Akron 22-17.

After establishing a double-digit lead by halftime, the offense stalled, allowing the Zips to get back in the game. The Trojans then scored their only points of the second half off a 23-yard TD pass from quarterback Brandon Silvers to receiver Deondre Douglas with only 1:06 left to play.

The Trojans (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) fell behind early after coughing up the ball on their opening drive, leading to an Akron field goal.

The Trojans then answered on the following drive with a score of their own. Jordan Chunn punched it in form six yards out to give his team a 7-3 lead. Troy tacked on a pair of scores in the second quarter, but a failed extra point following a 48-yard touchdown run by backup QB Kaleb Barker made the score 16-3 heading into the locker rooms.

The third quarter was scoreless until under three minutes remaining, when Akron quarterback Thomas Woodson found Kwad Smith for a 29-yard score through the air; the first touchdown on the night for the Zips.

After the extra point, Troy still held a slim 16-10 lead heading into the final quarter of play. The Zips kept the game close throughout the fourth quarter until they punched it in from four yards out on a fourth and goal play.

Akron took the 17-16 lead; their first lead since the opening drive.

Troy started their final drive in the shadow of their own goalpost on the three yard line. The Trojans drove all the way to the Akron 23, where Silvers found Douglas for the game winning score with 1:06 remaining.

Troy returns to action next Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the LSU Tigers. Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.