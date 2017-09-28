/Then and now: Military commitment

Tori Bedsole

Features Editor

Troy honored its commitment to the military during the game against Akron this past weekend with a flyover by two F-16 fighter jets from the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard and a flag that covered the entire field.

The university has two active ROTC programs, Air Force ROTC and Army ROTC.

The Air Force ROTC program was established in 1971. This organization recently celebrated the Air Force’s 70th birthday with festivities on campus.

The Army ROTC was brought to Troy in 1987.

“Since 1950, Troy University has been proud to work with military service members, veterans and their families as they pursue advanced education under the G.I. Bill, the Tuition Assistance Program, the MyCAA initiative, private funding and other financing options,” according to the Troy for Troops website. “Troy University is an educational partner with the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.”

First Lady Janice Hawkins pushed for military incentives when she and Chancellor Jack Hawkins began their time at Troy.

Troy also prides itself on the benefits it offers military students.

According to Troy’s website, the university caps tuition at $250 per credit hour for active duty military, Reservists, National Guard and their spouses and dependents.

“Troy is committed to keeping higher education affordable for those who have sacrificed so much,” the website states.