/Trojans split soccer road games

Augusto Rossi

Staff Writer

The Troy soccer team split its two weekend games, losing 2-1 in double overtime at Coastal Carolina and defeating Appalachian State 1-0 two days later.

In Friday’s game against the Chanticleers, the Troy soccer team played with a 1-0 advantage for most of the game, but was unable to secure the victory as Coastal Carolina scored an equalizer in the 89th minute to force overtime. The Chanticleers later won the game in double overtime at CCU Soccer Stadium.

At the end of the second half with only 59 seconds to play, Mackenzie Gibbs took a shot from 25 yards, finding the top right corner of the net. The Chanticleers got the win in the overtime period when Daniella Famili took advantage of a rebound.

Troy got its goal in the 12th minute. The move started with Lauren Aldrich, who then found the head of Julia Winter, who made her fourth goal of the season, scoring past the Coastal Carolina goalkeeper.

“Despite the loss, I am very pleased with the way we played,” said Head Coach Ged O’Connor. “Maximum effort is the minimum standard, and sometimes you don’t get the results you think you should get.

“I was extremely proud of the way our girls competed and especially the way the girls on the sidelines supported their teammates.”

On Sunday, the Troy soccer team won with a late goal against Appalachian State. Kate Lorenz scored in the 88th minute of the game.

Goalkeeper Mikki Lewis set a new record for Troy University after her 36th career win, surpassing Ashley Branham, who had 35 career wins between 2008-11. After a corner taken by Kiersten Edlund’s, Alison Watkins fought to win a 50-50 ball and passed back to Edlund, who made a beautiful shot to Lorenz, who scored the goal with her right foot.

It was Lorenz’s third goal of the season, including two in the last three games. The goalkeeper made a satisfactory game with four saves, including a spectacular punch at the beginning of the game.

Appalachian State created more chances than Troy in the first 14 minutes of the games, shooting six times at the Trojans’ goal. In the middle of the game, Troy started to create its own opportunities. Troy allowed only three shots in the second half.

Troy comes back on Friday when the team faces South Alabama at 1 p.m. at the Troy Soccer Complex.