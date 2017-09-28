/Special election to decide Sunday alcohol sales

Lilly Casolaro

News Editor

The city of Troy will hold a special election Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., allowing Troy residents to vote on Sunday alcohol sales.

There is currently an established law that does not permit the sale of alcohol in Troy on Sundays, but if the legislation is approved, it will permit alcohol to be sold after noon on Sunday, according to the plan proposed by the Troy City Council.

The only item on the ballot will be a “yes” or “no” vote decision.

Absentee ballots are available until Oct. 5 for Troy residents and can be turned in as late as Oct. 9.

Ballots can be picked up at the city clerk’s office at Troy City Hall.

According to Alton Starling, city clerk, if the vote is approved, Sunday alcohol sales will create greater revenue for Troy by decreasing the number of people leaving town to purchase alcohol.