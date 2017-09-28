/Chocolate chip cookies: a cure for homesickness

Victoria Cirilli

Contributor

If you’re suffering from a classic case of homesickness, the only cure is obviously something delicious to remind you of home.

I am a strong believer in the power of food and its ability to make you feel loved, and to share that love with others.

My mom tells a story of how one of her friends at Troy University would share a whole cake, which his grandmother baked annually, with her and the other residents of Clements Hall.

A mother or grandmother’s tradition of sending homemade treats to college-bound children is ageless.

As a current student, I have brought back treats from home, as well as received many homemade goodies from talented mothers of friends.

I want to share a recipe with you (students) that comes from my best friend’s mom, who has passed away in the past year, but whose memory lasts in the love from her children and the amazing gift she had for baking.

I chose a simple, classic chocolate chip cookie recipe. From personal experience, I can say they’re delicious. They are also a great reminder of what home and love are and a great treat to enjoy by yourself or share with your roommates and friends.

The recipe is no secret formula. It isn’t made with exotic ingredients, and it is so easy, even those of you who have claimed that you have burned water can make this recipe a success. This recipe is so simple you can even make it with the limited talent and accessibility college students have.

Ingredients:

one box of cake mix

one-fourth cup of brown sugar

3/4 cup of vegetable oil,

one egg

one bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

Mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl.

Spoon the mixture into balls on a baking sheet roughly 2 inches apart.

Bake 10-12 minutes at 375 degrees.

Enjoy your cookies.

Being away from college is hard, but having a simple recipe that feels like home can do a lot for your soul.