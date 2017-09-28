/Lambda Chi investigation to conclude soon

Sable Riley

Editor-in-Chief

The investigation into Lambda Chi Alpha’s alleged student conduct violations is expected to conclude this week, according to Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves.

It remains unclear what codes of conduct were allegedly violated. The Tropolitan will report official findings on Tropnews.com as soon as the information becomes available.

Troy’s Lambda Chi chapter has been unable to host scheduled events since Monday, Sept. 18, when the university said the investigation began.

As the Tropolitan has previously reported, the investigation is being conducted by Reeves and the Office of Student Involvement, directed by Barbara Patterson, in conjunction with Lambda Chi Alpha’s national headquarters.

The details of the investigation are unavailable while it is ongoing, according to last week’s press release from University Relations.