/Then and now: Tackling LSWho

Tori Bedsole

Features Editor

If you haven’t heard yet that Troy beat LSU, you must be living under a rock.

The last time the Trojans took on the Tigers was in 2008, when Troy fell short after LSU closed the gap on the Trojans’ lead.

For those who made the almost six-hour trek to Tiger Stadium, the matchup and win were even more exciting. The atmosphere was filled with Trojan pride as our guys played their hearts out.

DeMarcus Ware, a Troy alumnus who went on to play in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, played on Troy’s football team in the 2008 faceoff with LSU. He issued his congratulations to the current Troy team in a video on Twitter following the game.

“Man, man, man,” Ware said in the video. “Y’all got me at this sports bar, and them Trojans poured it out.

“Hey, congratulations, guys, on a big win. I couldn’t pull it out when I played LSU. I’m so proud of y’all. Y’all keep up the good work down there. Go Trojans!”

In 2008, the Trojans went into the fourth quarter with a 31-10 lead, only to have LSU snatch the win away from them with a 30-point fourth quarter.

The final score was 31-40 for a Tiger win.

Troy came ready to fight until the end for a win in Tiger Stadium this year, and the student body encouraged them all the way.

On ESPN’s “Sports­Center” Tuesday morn­ing, Head Coach Neal Brown said the win was a long time coming for the Trojans.

The only thing the game was missing was the roar of the Sound of the South after each of those historic touchdowns.

Congratulations, Trojans. We are with you all the way!