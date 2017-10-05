/Talented field forces women’s golf into last place at Magnolia Invitational

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy women’s golf team struggled to climb the leaderboard this week, finishing in last place out of 10 teams competing in the Magnolia Invitational held at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

Playing against a field of almost all Power Five teams, Troy shot a collective 56 shots over par, 22 shots behind ninth-placing Kansas State.

The tournament was hosted and won by Ole Miss and featured a high level of competition. Every team in the tournament finished in the top 90 in the nation last season.

The women’s team included juniors Bianca Lohbauer, Sarah Harrison, Lindsey Harrison and Antonia Poate, along with freshman Eva Fabricius-Bierre.

Sarah Harrison and Fabricius-Bierre led the Trojans individually, tying for 41st place with each shooting 13 over par. Lindsey Harrison and Poate also finished in a tie, placing 52nd overall.

Lohbauer finished her second round at 2-over 74 with five birdies total, but couldn’t overcome a slow first and third rounds. She finished in sole ownership of 59th place.

Amid struggles and complications, the women’s team shot a combined 33-over 321 on the first day of the tournament.

On the second day, the team rebounded to finish with a combined score of 6-over 294. On the third and final day of play, the Trojans leveled back out at 17-over 305.

On Oct. 22-24, the women’s golf team will be competing in the Palmetto Intercollegiate at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina. This event will be hosted by the University of South Carolina at Aiken.