/Then and now: Sound of the South

Tori Bedsole

Features Editor

Troy University’s marching band was established in 1939, but was not named the “Sound of the South” (SOTS) until 1965, shortly after John M. Long was hired as the band director.

Anyone who is in the band, and most who are not, have heard of Long and his lengthy reign at Troy.

Not only did Long name the “Sound of the South,” but he also wrote SOTS’s trademark piece, “The Fanfare.”

Long remained the director of the marching band until his retirement in 1996.

The current band director, Mark Walker, was hired in 2010.

There are currently five band fraternities on Troy’s campus.

According to the music department’s website, Kappa Kappa Psi, Phi Boota roota, Phi Mu Alpha, Tau Beta Sigma and Sigma Alpha Iota are present on campus.

The Collegiate National Association for Music Education and American Choral Directors Association are also organizations available for band students.