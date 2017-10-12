/Leukemia society honors fraternity

Rachel Goodwin

Staff Writer

The FarmHouse Fraternity at Troy University donated $25,000 to sponsor a research grant to support finding a cure for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The fraternity received an award from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the organization’s philanthropy, on Monday, Oct. 9, honoring the group for dedication to support the society’s mission of fighting blood cancers.

Andrew Dearing, a senior criminal justice major from Montgomery and president of FarmHouse Fraternity, along with several brothers, presented a check to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for the Alabama Gulf Coast chapter during the award ceremony.

Dearing said that Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a blood cancer found primarily in college-aged men.

According to the American Cancer Society, “lymphomas are cancers that start in the white blood cells called lymphocytes … both children and adults can develop Hodgkin lymphoma, but it is most common in early adulthood (especially in a person’s 20s).”

According to Dearing, Troy University has never had the opportunity to raise this amount of money to fund the research grant, and this was revolutionary for FarmHouse Fraternity.

“We thought that was an incredible opportunity because our fraternity at Troy has never been presented anything like that, and to our knowledge, no other FarmHouse chapter has been able to have that opportunity,” Dearing said. “(This) was a great opportunity for us to give to something that is a lot bigger than us.”

Dearing said that he and his brothers appreciate knowing where their efforts are going toward.

“Our fraternity is just really excited to do something that we can see our specific fundraising efforts go towards,” Dearing said. “(It) is very heartwarming for us.”

Dearing thanked the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“We are very grateful for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to present us with (this) opportunity,” Dearing said.

Regan Goldberg, executive director for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Alabama Gulf Coast Chapter, said she is grateful for the efforts of FarmHouse Fraternity.

“We are just thrilled with the partnership that we have with FarmHouse Fraternity, both nationally and here at Troy University,” Goldberg said. “It is a true honor to have them helping to raise funds for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and this year we are delighted that they are going to be linking with a research portfolio which will help to save many lives in the future of college-aged men just like them.”

Tricia Center, student series manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, said that many patients in Alabama will be helped due to FarmHouse’s support.

“We are so grateful for all that FarmHouse has done for our chapter and patients here in the state of Alabama,” Center said. “Their raising of $25,000 is a huge feat, and we are just really excited to celebrate that with them.”