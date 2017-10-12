/Men’s golf finishes eighth at the Intercollegiate at the Grove

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s golf team improved over the course of the three-day Intercollegiate at the Grove to finish eighth out of 12 teams earlier this week.

The Trojans travelled to College Grove, Tennessee, to the Middle Tennessee-hosted tournament which took place from Sunday to Tuesday. They climbed two spots after the first round of play thanks to a strong second round, finishing with a combined score of 37 shots over par.

Junior Calum Masters led the Trojans in scoring for the tournament, scoring a total of 28 pars and 11 birdies, which is tied for the most birdies on the team along with Jake Tiffin’s 11. Tiffin also fired one eagle during the tournament. Masters finished the tournament tied for 20th at 5-over 221.

Masters has continued to be the leader of the team, consistently turning in the top individual placements each tournament. However, he and his teammates have all shown improvement since the beginning of the season. Tuesday marked their highest overall placement so far this season.

Freshman Ike Alexander had his best tournament so far, finishing in a tie for 28th place at 7-over 223. Alexander scored 30 pars — the most on the team — and nine birdies.

Fellow freshman Connor Futrell finished in 37th place at 12-over 228. He scored 26 pars, 10 birdies and one eagle. Junior Dean Martin finished the tournament in a tie for 48th place at 16-over par. He scored 29 pars, six birdies, and one eagle in his tournament run.

Finally, Tiffin finished the tournament tied for 62nd place after shooting a 22-over par. He scored 20 pars to go along with his 11 birdies.

The Trojans performed considerably better this week than their first two tournaments, stringing together two good rounds after a dismal 25-over par to start the tournament off. Their last two rounds were much more consistent than almost half the field and allowed them to move up a few places in the standings to finish in eighth place.

After more than a two-week break, the men’s golf team will be competing in the Steelwood Invitational in Loxley. The event will be hosted by the University of South Alabama on Oct. 28-29.