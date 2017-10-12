/Troy volleyball battles, loses to South Alabama 3-1 in Trojan Arena

Daniel Hunt

Staff Writer

The Trojan volleyball team played in-state rival South Alabama twice in four days to cap its week but lost both matches.

Troy could not get the job done at home Sunday against the Jaguars, who remain undefeated in conference play at 6-0.

The first set was a thriller because both teams remained even up until the last three points.

With both teams hitting over .300 and tied at 27, sophomores Savannah Moore and Belle Waldrop hit consecutive kills to win the set 29-27 for the Trojans.

South answered back in the second set by starting hot to the tune of a 5-0 run. Troy was able to eventually even it out by the 14th total point. It was a back-and-forth affair, but South Alabama pulled away toward the back end of the set to win 25-17.

Another dominant set for the Jaguars saw them hold Troy to just 15 points in the third. South ended the set on a 5-0 run. Troy topped its season low in hitting percentage in Wednesday’s match against South Alabama, hitting only .026 in the third set.

Trying to force a fifth set, the home team lost to the visitors in a 26-24 set. Troy held the lead for most of the set until South tied it at 18. An error, followed by three straight kills, kept the fanbase on their seats, but it was not enough as South closed the set on a 3-0 run to take the match 3-1.

Jenni Young recorded 17 total kills in the match, while Moore and Waldrop added 12 kills each. After getting only one total block on Wednesday, the Trojans managed to get nine total in Saturday’s loss.

Troy was still out-blocked by five, but the deciding factor of the game was errors. The Trojans committed 30 total errors, despite being even with South in most other statistics.

Troy will take the floor next in Statesboro, Georgia, to take on Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m.