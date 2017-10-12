/Trojan soccer tops UALR 1-0 at home

Augusto Rossi

Staff Writer

The Troy soccer team defeated Arkansas-Little Rock at the Troy Soccer Complex on Friday in a 1-0 win.

Even with only 10 players on the field early in the second half, Troy got the win against the visiting Trojans. Sophomore Julia Winter lifted Troy to its third conference win by scoring her fifth goal of the season in the 49th minute.

With the win, Troy has also won seven of the last nine meetings with Little Rock.

After a scoreless first half, Troy got on the board after a corner from Kiersten Edlund found Winter in perfect position for the score. Edlund now has three assists on the season.

With a little over 30 minutes left, sophomore Nicole Strahl got her second yellow card of the match, leaving the Troy soccer team to carry on with 10 players. Little Rock moved its players forward, but despite the pressure, it could get only one shot on goal.

Troy goalkeeper Haley Mercer played the first 45 minutes of the match, but didn’t have much to do as Little Rock failed to get off a single shot in the first half. After halftime, Mercer was replaced by Katrine Jacobsen, who made two saves in the second half.

Troy has not shied away from playing multiple goalkeepers in a match, and so far, the Trojans have six shutouts on the season.

“It’s the performance the girls have been searching for, for a number of weeks,” said Head Coach Ged O’Connor. “Not just the win or the clean sheet, but the manner of the victory, especially playing with 10 men towards the end of the game.”

Troy now looks forward to Oct. 13, when it plays against Georgia Southern at the Troy Soccer Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.