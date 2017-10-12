/‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ lives up to expectations set by previous film

Emily Foster

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is another fantastic modern comedy spy film for adults.

Producers went above and beyond to live up to the expectations set by its precursor, “Kingsman: The Secret Service” (2014).

Much like the first film, the new Kingsman installment features fast-paced, action-packed scenes complemented by a killer soundtrack. It also features all your favorite characters from the first movie.

Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton, faces a new villain, Poppy Adams, played by Julianne Moore, who is equally devious and has just as much of a propensity for mass murder as Valentine.

Poppy, however, is far more high-tech, and though she is a bonafide sociopath, her main goal is to legalize drugs. She uses the looming threat of mass poisoning, adminstered via recreational drugs, to accomplish her goal.

When Poppy destroys potential adversaries, Eggsy and Merlin are the only two survivors of Kingsman. They are led to Kentucky, where they discover their long-lost cousin agency, the Statesman.

Statesman proves to be the rugged American version of Kingsman, fitted with cowboy hats, lassos and high-tech pistols.

My only complaint is that the agents’ code names are gag-worthy.

The head of Statesman is called Champagne or “Champ,” and the agents we are introduced to are Tequila and Whiskey, along with its tech person Ginger Ale, which differs from the alcoholic pseudonyms. The theater erupted in laughter at each cheesy Statesman’s name.

My proposal: they should have gone with classic famous American gun brands. Colt, Smith and Wesson, Winchester and Springfield would have been much better names than Champagne and Tequila and are far more iconically American.

Kingsman definitely wasn’t shy in earning its R rating.

Perhaps I’m a bit squeamish, but like the first movie, there was at least one scene that I had to look away because of its graphic nature. Even if you have a weak stomach like me, the rest of the movie is more than worth it.

The adult sexual content was plentiful. In one scene, Eggsy has to seduce a woman to put a tracker on — or more specifically in — her. Viewers had no doubts about just where exactly that tracker was going and the explicit nature if its journey.

Its action scenes, special effects and soundtrack were excellent.

The movie immediately starts out with one of the best filmed car chases in movie history, in my opinion, featuring Eggsy both fighting and driving at different parts. The other action scenes have equal intensity and are masterfully shot.

The special effects are well-done and convincing, even in the over-the-top style.

I cannot praise the Kingsman soundtrack enough. It was one of my favorite things from the first movie and is one of my favorite things from this one.

The music is a perfect, and at times ironic, complement to the action. I know I’ll be listening to John Denver for the next month.

What truly makes the Kingsman movies so great, though, is the character development and realistic relationships. Eggsy is a not just a modern playboy James Bond; his connections have depth, whether it be in his committed relationship or camaraderie among fellow agents.

Along with hilarious comedy, there were also heartbreaking scenes characterized by loss. However, new favorites were introduced, and I could not stop smiling from the heartwarming ending scenes of the movie.

The first Kingsman was one of my favorite movies, and I was not let down by the second. If you’re looking for some bold, steal-your-heart, action-packed comedy, then go see “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”