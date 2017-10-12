/Arts and Entertainment Trivia

(Answers at end)

1. Name the actor who has NOT played Peter Parker.

a) Tom Holland

b) Andrew Garfield

c) Drake Bell

d) James Franco

2. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is releasing a 2017 holiday makeup line on Oct. 13 called what?

a) Tis the Shimmer

b) Cosmic Chaos

c) Galaxy Collection

d) Born to Shine

3. The animated show “Rick and Morty” originated from a short parody film of what ’80s movie?

a) “Back to the Future “

b) “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”

c) “Flight of the Navigator”

d) “The Terminator”

4. What is the name of John Green’s newest book, officially released Oct. 10?

a) “The Fault in Our Stars”

b) “Turtles All the Way Down”

c) “Will Grayson, Will Grayson”

d) “Atlanta Sun”

5. As of 2017, what is the most expensive music video ($7 million) to ever be produced?

a) “Die Another Day” by Madonna

b) “Estranged” by Guns N’ Roses

c) “Save Dat Money” by Lil Dicky

d) “Scream” by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson

6. What film has not had a sequel come out in 2017?

a) “The Incredibles”

b) “Fifty Shades of Grey”

c) “Kingsman: The Secret Service”

d) “The Fast and the Furious”

Answers

1. D 2. C 3. A 4. B 5. D 6. A